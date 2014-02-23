Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 AGF Aarhus 1 OB Odense 2 Brondby 3 Lyngby 2 Esbjerg 1 Horsens 1 Midtjylland 1 Nordsjaelland 2 Silkeborg IF 1 FC Copenhagen 3 SonderjyskE 1 Randers 0 Viborg 2 AaB Aalborg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 26 19 7 0 57 10 64 2 Brondby 26 15 7 4 52 23 52 3 Lyngby 26 11 6 9 25 23 39