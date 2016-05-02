UPDATE 3-Soccer-US championship results and standings

April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Friday, April 14 Philadelphia Union 0 New York City FC 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 FC Dallas 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Seattle Sounders 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York City FC 6 3 1 2 10 5 10 2 Columbus Crew 6 3 1 2 9 7 10 3 Orlando City SC 4 3 0 1 4 3 9 4 Atlanta United FC 5 2 2 1 13 5 8 5 Chic