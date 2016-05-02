May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, May 2
Malaga 3 Duje Cop 31,89, Chory Castro 90+3
Levante 1 Morales 42
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 17,572
- - -
Sunday, May 1
Valencia 0
Villarreal 2 Samuel 14, Adrian Lopez 33
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 38,283
- - -
Deportivo Coruna 0
Red Card: Celso Borges 64
Getafe 2 Pedro Leon 41, Carlos Vigaray 85
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,007
- - -
Espanyol 1 Felipe Caicedo 52
Sevilla 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,654
- - -
Athletic Club 2 Aritz Aduriz 38pen, Raul Garcia 72
Celta Vigo 1 Fabian Orellana 13
Red Card: Gustavo Cabral 40
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 42,362
- - -
Saturday, April 30
Granada CF 3 Ruben Rochina 13, Youssef El Arabi 22, Ricardo Costa 71
Las Palmas 2 Jonathan Viera 3,12
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 21,291
- - -
Real Betis 0
Red Card: Heiko Westermann 35
Barcelona 2 Ivan Rakitic 50, Luis Suarez 81
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,015
- - -
Atletico Madrid 1 Antoine Griezmann 55
Rayo Vallecano 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,263
- - -
Real Sociedad 0
Real Madrid 1 Gareth Bale 80
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,426
- - -
Friday, April 29
Sporting Gijon 2 Carlos Carmona 43, Jony 82
Eibar 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 26,035
- - -