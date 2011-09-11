Sept 11 La Liga summaries on Sunday.
Espanyol 2 Sergio Garcia 25,73
Athletic Bilbao 1 Fernando Llorente 62
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Osasuna 2 Nino 28, Alvaro 30
Sporting Gijon 1 David Barral 75
Halftime: 2-0
- - -
Rayo Vallecano 0
Missed penalty: Javi Fuego 69
Real Zaragoza 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Racing Santander 0
Red card: Papakouli Diop 82
Levante 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 87
Real Mallorca 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,125
- - -
Played on Saturday
Valencia 1 Roberto Soldado 52
Atletico Madrid 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Real Madrid 4 Karim Benzema 14,69, Cristiano Ronaldo 60pen,
Gonzalo Higuain 88
Getafe 2 Miku 39,73
Halftime: 1-1
- - -
Villarreal 2 Giuseppe Rossi 35pen, Marco Ruben 73
Red card: Diego Lopez 22
Sevilla 2 Alvaro Negredo 24, Alexis 86
Missed penalty: Alvaro Negredo 23
Halftime: 1-1
- - -
Real Sociedad 2 Imanol Agirretxe 59, Antoine Griezmann 61
Barcelona 2 Xavi 10, Cesc Fabregas 11
Halftime: 0-2
- - -
Playing on Monday
Malaga v Granada CF (1900)
