Sept 25 La Liga summaries on Sunday Sporting Gijon 0 Racing Santander 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Granada CF 1 Fran Rico 64 Osasuna 1 Raul Garcia 29 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 21,000 - - - Levante 3 Ruben Suarez 14pen,58pen, Jose Javier Barkero 76 Espanyol 1 Hector Moreno 72 Red Card: Jordi Amat 57, Walter Pandiani 81 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 10,390 - - - Real Mallorca 2 Victor 20, Gonzalo Castro 50 Real Sociedad 1 Imanol Agirretxe 15 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 11,856 - - -

Played on Saturday Barcelona 5 David Villa 9, Miranda 15og, Lionel Messi 26,78,90+1 Atletico Madrid 0 Halftime 3-0; Attendance 79,000 - - - Real Madrid 6 Cristiano Ronaldo 39,51pen,84pen, Gonzalo Higuain 45+1, Raphael Varane 67, Karim Benzema 73 Red card: Angel Di Maria 56 Rayo Vallecano 2 Michu 1,55 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 70,000 - - - Sevilla 1 Frederic Kanoute 18 Red card: Piotr Trochowski 57, Julien Escude 68 Valencia 0 Red card: Aduriz 71 Missed penalty: Ever Banega 69 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,000 - - - Athletic Bilbao 1 Igor Gabilondo 43 Red card: Ekiza 80 Villarreal 1 Nilmar 53 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,000 - - - -

Playing on Sunday Real Zaragoza v Malaga (2000)

