Sept 25 La Liga summaries on Sunday
Sporting Gijon 0
Racing Santander 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Granada CF 1 Fran Rico 64
Osasuna 1 Raul Garcia 29
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 21,000
- - -
Levante 3 Ruben Suarez 14pen,58pen, Jose Javier Barkero 76
Espanyol 1 Hector Moreno 72
Red Card: Jordi Amat 57, Walter Pandiani 81
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 10,390
- - -
Real Mallorca 2 Victor 20, Gonzalo Castro 50
Real Sociedad 1 Imanol Agirretxe 15
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 11,856
- - -
Played on Saturday
Barcelona 5 David Villa 9, Miranda 15og, Lionel Messi 26,78,90+1
Atletico Madrid 0
Halftime 3-0; Attendance 79,000
- - -
Real Madrid 6 Cristiano Ronaldo 39,51pen,84pen, Gonzalo Higuain
45+1, Raphael Varane 67, Karim Benzema 73
Red card: Angel Di Maria 56
Rayo Vallecano 2 Michu 1,55
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 70,000
- - -
Sevilla 1 Frederic Kanoute 18
Red card: Piotr Trochowski 57, Julien Escude 68
Valencia 0
Red card: Aduriz 71
Missed penalty: Ever Banega 69
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,000
- - -
Athletic Bilbao 1 Igor Gabilondo 43
Red card: Ekiza 80
Villarreal 1 Nilmar 53
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,000
- - - -
Playing on Sunday
Real Zaragoza v Malaga (2000)
Playing on Monday
Getafe v Real Betis (1900)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports, Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)