Oct 1 La Liga summaries on Saturday
Malaga 3 Ruud van Nistelrooy 64, Enzo Maresca 88,
Julio Baptista 90+2
Getafe 2 Pedro Leon 55, Miku 75
Red card: Medhi Lacen 75
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,000
- - -
Valencia 1 Sergio Canales 4
Granada CF 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Racing Santander 1 Adrian Gonzalez 59
Rayo Vallecano 1 Raul Tamudo 20
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,000
- - -
Osasuna 2 Raul Garcia 45+1,59
Real Mallorca 2 Tomer Hemed 34pen,79pen
Red card: Emilio Nsue 72
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 16,000
- - -
Villarreal 2 Giuseppe Rossi 41pen, Hernan Perez 84
Real Zaragoza 2 Luis Garcia 35, Pablo Barrera 45
Red card: Maurizio Lanzaro 80
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 19,000
- - -
Playing on Sunday
Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao (1000)
Real Betis v Levante (1400)
Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1600)
Sporting Gijon v Barcelona (1800)
Espanyol v Real Madrid (2000)
