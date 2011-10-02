Oct 2 La Liga summaries on Sunday.
Espanyol 0
Real Madrid 4 Gonzalo Higuain 17,66,89, Jose Callejon 82
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
Sporting Gijon 0
Barcelona 1 Adriano Correia 12
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
Atletico Madrid 0
Sevilla 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Real Betis 0
Levante 1 Juanlu 33
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
Real Sociedad 1 Inigo Martinez Berridi 61
Athletic Bilbao 2 Fernando Llorente 34,70
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
Played on Saturday
Malaga 3 Ruud van Nistelrooy 64, Enzo Maresca 88,
Julio Baptista 90+2
Getafe 2 Pedro Leon 55, Miku 75
Red card: Medhi Lacen 75
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Valencia 1 Sergio Canales 4
Granada CF 0
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Racing Santander 1 Adrian Gonzalez 59
Rayo Vallecano 1 Raul Tamudo 20
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
Osasuna 2 Raul Garcia 45+1,59
Real Mallorca 2 Tomer Hemed 34pen,79pen
Red card: Emilio Nsue 72
Halftime: 1-1
- - -
Villarreal 2 Giuseppe Rossi 41pen, Hernan Perez 84
Real Zaragoza 2 Luis Garcia 35, Pablo Barrera 45
Red card: Maurizio Lanzaro 80
Halftime: 1-2
- - -
