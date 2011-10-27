Angola's president orders inquiry into stadium stampede that killed 17
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
Oct 27 La Liga summaries on Thursday. Athletic Bilbao 3 Fernando Llorente 67,71, Gaizka Toquero 75 Atletico Madrid 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Espanyol 1 Walter Pandiani 75 Real Betis 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - -
Played on Wednesday Real Mallorca 1 Gonzalo Castro 16 Sporting Gijon 2 Mate Bilic 49, Joao Victor 65og Halftime: 1-0 - - - Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 5, Kaka 11, Angel Di Maria 30 Villarreal 0 Halftime: 3-0 - - - Getafe 2 Daniel Guiza 62,76 Osasuna 2 Ibrahima Balde 7,66 Halftime: 0-1 - - - Real Zaragoza 0 Valencia 1 Jordi Alba 82 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Levante 3 Nano 54, Valdo 61, Ruben Suarez 90+3 Red card: Juanfran 90+4 Real Sociedad 2 Daniel Estrada 4, Inigo Martinez Berridi 86 Halftime: 0-1 - - - Rayo Vallecano 2 Botelho 7, Raul Tamudo 70 Malaga 0 Red card: Eliseu 37 Halftime: 1-0 - - -
Played on Tuesday Sevilla 2 Manu 37,90+1 Racing Santander 2 Ariel Nahuelpan 62, Jairo 68 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Granada CF 0 Red card: Jaime Romero 53, Dani Benitez 90+2 Barcelona 1 Xavi 33 Halftime: 0-1 - - -
Playing on Saturday Valencia v Getafe (1600) Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano (1600) Barcelona v Real Mallorca (1800) Real Sociedad v Real Madrid (2000)
Playing on Sunday Sporting Gijon v Athletic Bilbao (1100) Osasuna v Levante (1500) Racing Santander v Real Betis (1700) Atletico Madrid v Real Zaragoza (1900) Malaga v Espanyol (2100)
Playing on Monday Sevilla v Granada CF (2000) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5