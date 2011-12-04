Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Dec 4 La Liga summaries on Sunday. Granada CF 1 Odion Jude Ighalo 45 Real Zaragoza 0 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Real Mallorca 1 Alvaro 3 Athletic Bilbao 1 Fernando Amorebieta 45+3 Halftime: 1-1 - - - Osasuna 2 Miguel Flano 39, Javad Nekounam 90+3 Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 80 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Real Sociedad 3 Martin Demichelis 10og, Carlos Vela 89, Diego Ifran 90+1 Malaga 2 Salomon Rondon 20, Sebastian Fernandez 59 Halftime: 1-1 - - - Atletico Madrid 3 Gabi 25, Radamel Falcao 74, Eduardo Salvio 90+1 Rayo Vallecano 1 Gabi 90+3og Halftime: 1-0 - - -
Played on Saturday Valencia 2 Alberto Costa 6pen, Roberto Soldado 80 Espanyol 1 Hector Moreno 69 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Racing Santander 1 Cristian Stuani 27 Villarreal 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,000 - - - Sporting Gijon 0 Red card: Sebastian Eguren 80 Real Madrid 3 Angel Di Maria 35, Cristiano Ronaldo 65, Marcelo 90+2 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 21,000 - - - Barcelona 5 Cesc Fabregas 4,33, Isaac Cuenca 37, Lionel Messi 55, Alexis Sanchez 61 Levante 0 Halftime: 3-0 - - -
Playing on Monday Sevilla v Getafe (2000) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (