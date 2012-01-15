Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Jan 15 La Liga summaries on Sunday. Barcelona 4 Xavi 10, Lionel Messi 12,86pen, Alexis Sanchez 75 Real Betis 2 Ruben Castro 32, Roque Santa Cruz 52 Red card: Mario 71 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 69,889 - - - Sporting Gijon 2 Alex Galvez 36, Oscar Trejo 90+2 Malaga 1 Ruud van Nistelrooy 88 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Athletic Bilbao 3 Fernando Amorebieta 11, Fernando Llorente 40, Mikel San Jose 90 Levante 0 Red card: Juanfran 88 Halftime: 2-0 - - - Osasuna 0 Racing Santander 2 Cristian Stuani 39pen,70pen Halftime: 0-1 - - - Atletico Madrid 3 Radamel Falcao 40,51pen, Diego 80 Villarreal 0 Halftime: 1-0 - - -
Played on Saturday Valencia 0 Real Sociedad 1 Antoine Griezmann 55 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Real Mallorca 1 Tomer Hemed 39 Real Madrid 2 Gonzalo Higuain 72, Jose Callejon 84 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Real Zaragoza 1 Maurizio Lanzaro 39 Getafe 1 Javier Paredes 79og Halftime: 1-0 - - - Sevilla 0 Espanyol 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Granada CF 1 Fran Rico 87 Red card: Inigo Lopez 90+2 Rayo Vallecano 2 Michu 26, Piti 52 Halftime: 0-1 - - -
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.