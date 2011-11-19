(updates after referee awards Barcelona's third goal to Puyol,
fixes slugline)
Nov 19 Summaries from La Liga on
Saturday
Valencia 2 Roberto Soldado 75,83
Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 20, Sergio Ramos 72, Cristiano
Ronaldo 79
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 38,000
- - -
Barcelona 4 Gerard Pique 18, Lionel Messi 43, Carles Puyol
54, David Villa 75
Real Zaragoza 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 79,000
- - -
Villarreal 1 Borja Valero 21
Real Betis 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,000
- - -
Playing on Sunday (GMT):
Real Sociedad v Espanyol (1100)
Osasuna v Rayo Vallecano (1500)
Sporting Gijon v Getafe (1500)
Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao (1700)
Atletico Madrid v Levante (1900)
Granada CF v Real Mallorca (2100)
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Racing Santander v Malaga (2000)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories