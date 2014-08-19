Aug 19 Atletico Madrid's Raul Garcia netted a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup first leg on Tuesday after substitute James Rodriguez had opened the scoring with 10 minutes left.

Colombian Rodriguez, who came on for the injuted Cristiano Ronaldo at halftime, thought he had won the game when he slotted the ball into the net but there was still time for Garcia to head home two minutes from time.

Ronaldo was having a quiet game before going off at the break as a precaution due to a pain his left leg.

There was little of the flair that saw Real beat Sevilla in European Super Cup a week ago and, although there were several new names in the Atletico side from last season, they maintained the same solidity that saw them win La Liga.

Atletico entertain Real in the return leg at the Calderon on Friday where they will be seeking revenge for their defeat in the Champions League final by their city rivals.