MADRID, June 1 The Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) has agreed a preliminary deal with Chinese promoter United Vansen International Sport for the Spanish Super Cup to take place in Beijing from 2013, the federation said on Friday.

The two-legged, season-opening tie, which pits the La Liga champions against the King's Cup holders, will be played in the Bird's Nest stadium in the Chinese capital, the federation said in a statement on their website (www.rfef.es).

They did not publish financial details but Spanish media reported that the deal, which has a seven-year duration and needs approval by the RFEF general assembly, would net the federation around 40 million euros ($49.45 million).

Spain play China in Seville on Sunday in the world champions' final warm-up match before they begin the defence of their European title at Euro 2012 starting on June 10 against Italy in Gdansk, Poland. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alison Wildey)