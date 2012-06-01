MADRID, June 1 The Spanish soccer federation
(RFEF) has agreed a preliminary deal with Chinese promoter
United Vansen International Sport for the Spanish Super Cup to
take place in Beijing from 2013, the federation said on Friday.
The two-legged, season-opening tie, which pits the La Liga
champions against the King's Cup holders, will be played in the
Bird's Nest stadium in the Chinese capital, the federation said
in a statement on their website (www.rfef.es).
They did not publish financial details but Spanish media
reported that the deal, which has a seven-year duration and
needs approval by the RFEF general assembly, would net the
federation around 40 million euros ($49.45 million).
Spain play China in Seville on Sunday in the world
champions' final warm-up match before they begin the defence of
their European title at Euro 2012 starting on June 10 against
Italy in Gdansk, Poland.
($1 = 0.8089 euros)
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alison Wildey)