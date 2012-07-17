MADRID, July 17 The second leg of the Spanish
Super Cup between Real Madrid and Barcelona has been brought
forward a day as 11 of the potential participants are up for
Europe's player of the year award on Aug. 30.
"UEFA have asked the Spanish federation (RFEF) to change the
date for the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup, from Aug 30th
to the 29th.." the RFEF said in a statement on Tuesday.
"..so that it does not coincide with the gala put on by
European football's governing body in Monaco."
The first leg of the traditional curtain-raiser to the La
Liga season, between the King's Cup winners Barca and league
champions Real, will take place on Aug 23 at the Nou Camp and at
the Bernabeu the following week.
Real players Xabi Alonso, Iker Casillas, Fabio Coentrao,
Mesut Ozil, Pepe, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo are among
the 32 nominees along with Barca's Cesc Fabregas, Andres
Iniesta, Xavi and current holder Lionel Messi.
