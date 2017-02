BARCELONA Aug 23 Pedro, Lionel Messi and Xavi scored for holders Barcelona who came back to beat Real Madrid 3-2 at home in the Spanish Super Cup first leg on Thursday.

After an uneventful first half, La Liga champions Real struck when Cristiano Ronaldo headed in from a corner in the 55th minute, only for Pedro to break away and level a minute later.

Andres Iniesta was brought down for a penalty, which Messi converted in the 70th minute, and he then went on a mazy run to set up his Spain team-mate Xavi for the third in the 78th.

Angel Di Maria pounced on an error from Barca goalkeeper Victor Valdes to grab a second for Real late on that kept them in touch for Wednesday's return leg at the Bernabeu. (Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by Robert Woodward)