Aug 23 Atletico Madrid striker Mario Mandzukic's early goal secured a 1-0 win over Real Madrid and a 2-1 aggregate success to clinch the Spanish Super Cup and gain some revenge for last season's Champions League final defeat.

Croatia striker Mandzukic, who joined Atletico in the close season from Bayern Munich, fired into the corner of the net from the edge of the area after two minutes and Atletico then played the best football, although there were chances at both ends.

It was a fiery game at the Calderon in which Atletico coach Diego Simeone was sent off in the first half for protesting and Real's Luka Modric was dismissed in added time for a second yellow card.

Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench after suffering a hamstring strain this week and failed to make much impact when he came on at the start of the second half.

The defeat ended Real's hopes of winning all six trophies this season at the second hurdle after they lifted the European Super Cup last week by beating Sevilla.

It was an indication that Atletico have lost none of their desire ahead of the La Liga kick off this weekend.

Despite fielding several new players, Atletico have started as they finished off last term with the same tenacity that saw them win La Liga and reach the European Cup final where Real got the better of them with a 4-1 win after extra time. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; Editing by Ken Ferris)