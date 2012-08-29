MADRID Aug 29 Real Madrid claimed their first Spanish Super Cup in four years and a morale-boosting success against their arch-rivals when Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo struck in a 2-1 win against 10-man Barcelona on Wednesday.

The victory against an error-prone Barca, who had Adriano sent off in the 28th minute, meant the tie finished 4-4 on aggregate after the Catalans won last week's first leg 3-2 at the Nou Camp and Real took the trophy on the away goals rule.

Jose Mourinho's fired-up side were two ahead inside 20 minutes at the Bernabeu thanks to some poor Barca defending that allowed first Higuain on 11 minutes and Ronaldo eight minutes later to burst free and score.

Lionel Messi gave Barca a chance of pulling off an unlikely comeback when he curled in a spectacular free kick from 30 metres moments before halftime.

Pedro drew a brilliant save from Iker Casillas half an hour from time and both sides had chances in a frenetic ending but Real held firm to end Barca's three-year grip on the trophy.

It was a much-needed success for Jose Mourinho's side after they failed to win in their opening three matches of the season and crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat at city rivals Getafe in La Liga on Sunday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)