MADRID Aug 28 Barcelona won a fourth Spanish Super Cup in five years when a scrappy 0-0 draw in their second leg at home to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday was enough for victory on the away goals rule.

Barca's new signing Neymar headed the equaliser in last week's 1-1 first leg draw at the Calderon and although the Brazil forward started a competitive game for the first time since joining from Santos he was well shackled by the Atletico players along with World Player of the Year Lionel Messi.

The visitors had the clearer chances from open play in a poor match littered with fouls, most of them committed by a physical Atletico, with Arda Turan and David Villa drawing brilliant saves from Barca goalkeeper Victor Valdes.

Atletico fullback Filipe Luis was shown a straight red card in the 81st minute after tangling off the ball with Brazilian compatriot Daniel Alves and Messi smashed a penalty against the crossbar in the 89th minute after Miranda had bundled substitute Pedro over in the area.

Tempers boiled over in the final minutes and Arda, who had earlier been replaced by Adrian, was sent from the bench in the first minute of added time apparently for protesting a decision. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)