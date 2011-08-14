(Adds details)
* Messi and Villa score valuable away goals for Barca
* Return leg at Nou Camp on Wednesday
MADRID, Aug 14 European and La Liga champions
Barcelona have the advantage of two away goals after holding
arch-rivals Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the
Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.
King's Cup holders Real started stronger with Mesut Ozil
putting the hosts in front after only 13 minutes and stoking a
vibrant atmosphere at the Bernabeu.
Barca struggled to settle into their game before, out of
nothing,David Villa levelled with a stunning shot in the 35th,
and Lionel Messi rubbed salt in the wound as he scampered
through to make it 2-1 just before the break.
Real stormed back in the second half Xabi Alonso equalising
early on, but despite creating the better chances Barca hold the
edge going into Wednesday's second leg at the Nou Camp.
Barca gave new signing Alexis Sanchez his debut in an
unfamiliar line up that also included 20-year-old midfielder
Thiago Alcantara in the playmaker role instead of Xavi.
In the absence of Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique, both
suffering with injuries, Javier Mascherano and Eric Abidal
teamed up in the centre of Barca´s defence, where they were
quickly found out.
Karim Benzema, who has scored eight for Real during the
pre-season, beat Abidal on the edge of the area and squared for
the advancing Ozil to slot past Victor Valdes.
Penned back in their area, Barca struggled to mount a single
shot until Messi fed Villa wide on the left.
The Spanish striker cut inside Sergio Ramos and from the
edge of the area curled a shot over Iker Casillas and into the
top corner.
Benzema wasted couple of good opportunities and then on the
stroke of halftime Barca hit Real with another sucker punch.
Messi scampered away toward the area, and as white bodies
converged on him a lucky deflection saw him emerge, unmarked
into the area to slide the ball underneath Casillas.
Real lifted their game again after the break and when Alonso
drilled a low shot in the corner, Barca were once again on the
rack.
Roared on by the home fans Real had their chances but failed
to make them count, while Pep Guardiola sought to tighten up his
side introducing Xavi and Pique, and he successfully defended
his unbeaten record as coach at the Bernabeu.
