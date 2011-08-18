BARCELONA Aug 17 Barcelona defender Gerard
Pique has accused Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho of "wrecking
Spanish football" following the European champions' stormy
Spanish Super Cup win on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi scored a late volley to seal a 5-4 aggregate
victory over Real in a pulsating encounter that saw red cards
shown to three players after tempers boiled over at the end
resulting in a mass brawl.
"Mourinho is wrecking Spanish football," Pique told
reporters. "People are looking for culprits but they are in
Madrid. Someone needs to get the video, analyze it and say who
is to blame."
A bad-tempered run of five 'clasicos' last season has seen
the heated rivalry between the clubs grew ever more acrimonious.
Mourinho, who was punished by UEFA following his actions
after the Champions League semi-final against Barca, accused
Barcelona of play-acting to influence referees while their
arch-rivals countered that Real were overly aggressive.
"We hope that on Thursday everyone will be talking about a
great game of football and not the melee," added Pique, a World
Cup winner with Spain.
"It isn't the first time this has happened ... it is always
the same people. Someone needs to sort this out."
Real defender Marcelo's lunging tackle on substitute Cesc
Fabregas in the final minute of the game had players and both
benches jostling and arguing.
Marcelo and Real team mate Mesut Ozil were sent off, as was
Barca's David Villa.
HIDING THE BALLS?
In the post-match news conference, Mourinho accused Barca
players of going to ground easily.
"Marcelo got a red card because we all know what happens
after tackles in certain areas of the pitch," the Portuguese
said.
"It was a spectacular game from the first to last minute.
But from the first minute of the second half, and I don't
criticise it because I know people do it, the ballboys hid the
balls. (Barca were winning 2-1 at this point).
"It happens with small teams when they find themselves in
difficulties."
During the melee of players and management staff, television
pictures appeared to show Mourinho sneak up behind Barcelona
assistant coach Tito Vilanova and poke him in the eye.
When asked about the incident, Mourinho replied: "I have
been polite and played like a man and not fallen to the ground
at the first touch. I don't know who Vilanova is."
Barca coach Pep Guardiola told reporters: "The images will
speak for themselves. This is going to end up badly if it isn't
stopped soon."
