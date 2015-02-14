Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Saturday 28 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 23 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 16 Neymar (Barcelona) 13 Carlos Bacca (Sevilla) 12 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 11 Mario Mandzukic (Atletico Madrid) 10 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) Luciano Vietto (Villarreal) 9 Sergio Garcia (Espanyol) Christian Stuani (Espanyol) 8 Aduriz (Athletic Club) Jonathas (Elche) James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) Daniel Parejo (Valencia) 7 Leo Baptistao (Rayo Vallecano) Joaquin Larrivey (Celta Vigo) Nolito (Celta Vigo) Alberto Bueno (Rayo Vallecano) Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad) Tomer Hemed (Almeria) 6 Nabil Ghilas (Cordoba) Felipe Caicedo (Espanyol)
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.