Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Saturday 7 Radamel Falcao (Atletico Madrid) 6 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 4 Tomer Hemed (Real Mallorca) Oscar (Real Valladolid) Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla) 3 Aduriz (Athletic Bilbao) Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) Riki (Deportivo Coruna) David Villa (Barcelona) Abdelaziz Barrada (Getafe) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Jorge Molina (Real Betis) Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid) Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.