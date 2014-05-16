Soccer-Iraqis considering new approach to US-born Meram
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 31 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 28 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 27 Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid) 18 Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona) 17 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 16 Aduriz (Athletic Club) Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad) 15 Pedro (Barcelona) Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad) Javi Guerra (Real Valladolid) Kevin Gameiro (Sevilla) 14 Nolito (Celta Vigo) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) Carlos Bacca (Sevilla) 13 David Villa (Atletico Madrid) Ikechukwu Uche (Villarreal) 12 Charles (Celta Vigo) Youssef El Arabi (Granada CF) Oriol Riera (Osasuna) Joaquin Larrivey (Rayo Vallecano) Sergio Garcia (Espanyol) Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) 11 Alberto Bueno (Rayo Vallecano)
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Monday Sunday, March 19 Millonarios 3 Santa Fe 0 Tolima 2 Atletico Huila 0 Deportivo Cali 2 America 1 Jaguares 2 Tigres 1 Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Puebla 0 Monarcas Morelia 1 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings