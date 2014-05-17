Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Saturday 31 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 28 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 27 Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona) 17 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 16 Aduriz (Athletic Club) Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad) 15 Pedro (Barcelona) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad) Javi Guerra (Real Valladolid) Kevin Gameiro (Sevilla) 14 Nolito (Celta Vigo) Carlos Bacca (Sevilla) 13 David Villa (Atletico Madrid) Ikechukwu Uche (Villarreal) 12 Charles (Celta Vigo) Youssef El Arabi (Granada CF) Oriol Riera (Osasuna) Joaquin Larrivey (Rayo Vallecano) Sergio Garcia (Espanyol) Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) 11 Alberto Bueno (Rayo Vallecano)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.