Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Sunday 8 Radamel Falcao (Atletico Madrid) Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 5 Tomer Hemed (Real Mallorca) 4 Aduriz (Athletic Bilbao) Oscar (Real Valladolid) Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla) 3 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) Riki (Deportivo Coruna) David Villa (Barcelona) Abdelaziz Barrada (Getafe) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Jorge Molina (Real Betis) Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid) Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.