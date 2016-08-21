Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Sunday 3 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 2 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) Luciano Vietto (Sevilla) 1 Manu Garcia (Alaves) Borja Viguera (Athletic Club) Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Lucas (Deportivo Coruna) Pedro Mosquera (Deportivo Coruna) Ivan Ramis (Eibar) Arda Turan (Barcelona) Ezequiel Ponce (Granada CF) Juanpi (Malaga) Fran Merida (Osasuna) Gerard (Espanyol) Hernan Perez (Espanyol) Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) Victor Sanchez (Espanyol) Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) Hiroshi Kiyotake (Sevilla) Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) Franco Vazquez (Sevilla) Duje Cop (Sporting Gijon) Victor (Sporting Gijon) Samu Castillejo (Villarreal)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)