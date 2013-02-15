UPDATE 1-Soccer-Germany, Turkey the only bidders to host Euro 2024
* UEFA will choose the 2024 hosts in September 2018 (Adds details, background, byline)
Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 35 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 24 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 19 Radamel Falcao (Atletico Madrid) 12 Aduriz (Athletic Bilbao) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) 11 Roberto Soldado (Valencia) 10 Piti (Rayo Vallecano) Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla) 9 Riki (Deportivo Coruna) Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad) Oscar (Real Valladolid) Helder Postiga (Real Zaragoza) 8 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) Isco (Malaga) Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid) 7 Pizzi (Deportivo Coruna) Obafemi Martins (Levante) Leonardo Carrilho Baptistao (Rayo Vallecano) Joan Verdu (Espanyol) Tomer Hemed (Real Mallorca) Victor (Real Mallorca)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Backa 1 FK Mladost Lucani 0 FK Novi Pazar 0 FK Vozdovac 1 Partizan Belgrade 3 Metalac 0 Spartak Subotica 1 Napredak Krusevac 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Red Star Belgrade 24 19 4 1 57 19 61 2 Partizan Belgrade 25 18 4 3 46 15 58 3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 24 17 3 4 44 17 54 4 FK Mladost Lucani 25 11 5 9
ZURICH, March 8 Germany and Turkey are the only countries who want to bid for the right to host soccer's 2024 European Championship finals, continental governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.