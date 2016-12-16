Soccer-Maracana to light up again as bills are settled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 11 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 10 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 9 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 7 Ruben Castro (Real Betis) 6 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol) Duje Cop (Sporting Gijon) 5 Deyverson (Alaves) Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Raul Garcia (Athletic Club) Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sergi Enrich (Eibar) Pedro Leon (Eibar) Rafinha (Barcelona) Kevin-Prince Boateng (Las Palmas) Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid) Nicola Sansone (Villarreal)
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
PARIS, Jan 27 Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.