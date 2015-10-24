UPDATE 4-Soccer-Barca down Granada after Real labour to win over Alaves
* Real stay two points clear at the top by beating Alaves 3-0
Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Saturday 8 Neymar (Barcelona) 7 Nolito (Celta Vigo) Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 6 Javi Guerra (Rayo Vallecano) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 5 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Lucas (Deportivo Coruna) Borja Baston (Eibar) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Imanol Agirretxe (Real Sociedad) Kevin Gameiro (Sevilla) 4 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 3 Fabian Orellana (Celta Vigo) Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Stefan Scepovic (Getafe) Charles (Malaga) Felipe Caicedo (Espanyol) Cedric Bakambu (Villarreal)
* Real stay two points clear at the top by beating Alaves 3-0
April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Jaguares 0 Atletico Huila 0 Saturday, April 1 America 2 Envigado 0 Atletico Junior 2 Cortulua 1 La Equidad 2 Once Caldas 0 Tolima 3 Tigres 0 Rionegro Aguilas 2 Patriotas Boyaca 1 Friday, March 31 Atletico Nacional 2 Pasto 1 Standings P W D L F A Pt