Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Monday 29 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 26 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 17 Neymar (Barcelona) 14 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Carlos Bacca (Sevilla) 13 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 12 Mario Mandzukic (Atletico Madrid) 11 Luciano Vietto (Villarreal) 10 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) 9 Aduriz (Athletic Club) Jonathas (Elche) Sergio Garcia (Espanyol) Christian Stuani (Espanyol) 8 Joaquin Larrivey (Celta Vigo) Nolito (Celta Vigo) Alberto Bueno (Rayo Vallecano) James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) Daniel Parejo (Valencia) 7 Leo Baptistao (Rayo Vallecano) Nabil Ghilas (Cordoba) Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad) Tomer Hemed (Almeria) 6 Felipe Caicedo (Espanyol)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.