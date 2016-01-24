RPT-Soccer-Cagliari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Sunday 18 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 17 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 16 Neymar (Barcelona) Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 14 Borja Baston (Eibar) 13 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Lucas (Deportivo Coruna) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) 12 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Imanol Agirretxe (Real Sociedad) 11 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Kevin Gameiro (Sevilla) 9 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) Javi Guerra (Rayo Vallecano) Antonio Sanabria (Sporting Gijon) Alcacer (Valencia) 8 Nolito (Celta Vigo) Charles (Malaga) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Cedric Bakambu (Villarreal) 7 Jozabed (Rayo Vallecano)
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.