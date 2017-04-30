Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 30 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Sunday 33 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 26 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 20 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 16 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) 15 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) 13 Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid) 12 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 11 Sergi Enrich (Eibar) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 10 Raul Garcia (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) Pedro Leon (Eibar) Kevin-Prince Boateng (Las Palmas) Sergio Leon (Osasuna) Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) Isco (Real Madrid) Juanmi (Real Sociedad) Cedric Bakambu (Villarreal)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.