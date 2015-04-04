Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Saturday 32 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 31 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17 Neymar (Barcelona) Carlos Bacca (Sevilla) 16 Alberto Bueno (Rayo Vallecano) 15 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) 13 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 12 Mario Mandzukic (Atletico Madrid) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) Luciano Vietto (Villarreal) 11 Aduriz (Athletic Club) 9 Joaquin Larrivey (Celta Vigo) Jonathas (Elche) David Barral (Levante) Sergio Garcia (Espanyol) Christian Stuani (Espanyol) Daniel Parejo (Valencia) 8 Nolito (Celta Vigo) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) Tomer Hemed (Almeria)
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.