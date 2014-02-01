Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Saturday 22 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 19 Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid) 14 Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad) 13 Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona) 12 Pedro (Barcelona) Ikechukwu Uche (Villarreal) 11 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) Javi Guerra (Real Valladolid) 10 David Villa (Atletico Madrid) Carlos Bacca (Sevilla) Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) 9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Sergio Garcia (Espanyol) Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad) Jonas (Valencia) 8 Charles (Celta Vigo) Youssef El Arabi (Granada CF) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) Giovani Dos Santos (Villarreal) 7 Ibai Gomez (Athletic Club) Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona) Oriol Riera (Osasuna) Jorge Molina (Real Betis) Rodri (Almeria)
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8