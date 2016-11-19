Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Saturday 8 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 6 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 5 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Rafinha (Barcelona) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) Nicola Sansone (Villarreal) 4 Deyverson (Alaves) Pedro Leon (Eibar) Neymar (Barcelona) Kevin-Prince Boateng (Las Palmas) Sergio Leon (Osasuna) Roberto Torres (Osasuna) Gerard (Espanyol) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid) Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad) Luciano Vietto (Sevilla) Duje Cop (Sporting Gijon)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.