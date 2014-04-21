Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Monday 28 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 27 Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid) 26 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 17 Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 16 Aduriz (Athletic Club) Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad) 15 Pedro (Barcelona) 14 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) Carlos Bacca (Sevilla) Kevin Gameiro (Sevilla) 13 David Villa (Atletico Madrid) Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad) Javi Guerra (Real Valladolid) 12 Youssef El Arabi (Granada CF) Oriol Riera (Osasuna) Sergio Garcia (Espanyol) Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) Ikechukwu Uche (Villarreal) 11 Alberto Bueno (Rayo Vallecano) Joaquin Larrivey (Rayo Vallecano) 10 Nolito (Celta Vigo) Jonas (Valencia) Giovani Dos Santos (Villarreal) Jeremy Perbet (Villarreal)
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)