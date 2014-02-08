UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Saturday 22 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 20 Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid) 14 Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad) 13 Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 12 Pedro (Barcelona) Ikechukwu Uche (Villarreal) 11 David Villa (Atletico Madrid) Javi Guerra (Real Valladolid) 10 Carlos Bacca (Sevilla) Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) 9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Sergio Garcia (Espanyol) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad) Jonas (Valencia) Giovani Dos Santos (Villarreal) 8 Ibai Gomez (Athletic Club) Charles (Celta Vigo) Youssef El Arabi (Granada CF) Oriol Riera (Osasuna) 7 Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona) Jorge Molina (Real Betis) Rodri (Almeria) Jeremy Perbet (Villarreal)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,