Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 2 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Sunday 25 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 23 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 19 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 14 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) 11 Gerard (Espanyol) 10 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Sergi Enrich (Eibar) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) 9 Pedro Leon (Eibar) Neymar (Barcelona) Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 8 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Kevin-Prince Boateng (Las Palmas) Sergio Leon (Osasuna) Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid) Juanmi (Real Sociedad) Duje Cop (Sporting Gijon) Roberto Soriano (Villarreal)
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17