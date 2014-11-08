UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Saturday 18 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10 Neymar (Barcelona) 7 Joaquin Larrivey (Celta Vigo) Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Carlos Bacca (Sevilla) 6 Leo Baptistao (Rayo Vallecano) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 5 Nolito (Celta Vigo) Jonathas (Elche) Alberto Bueno (Rayo Vallecano) Christian Stuani (Espanyol) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) 4 Aduriz (Athletic Club) Mario Mandzukic (Atletico Madrid) Arruabarrena (Eibar) James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) Alcacer (Valencia) 3 Miranda (Atletico Madrid) Fabian Orellana (Celta Vigo) Nabil Ghilas (Cordoba) Nordin Amrabat (Malaga) Juanmi (Malaga) Sergio Garcia (Espanyol) Javier Hernandez (Real Madrid) Stephane M'Bia (Sevilla) Shkodran Mustafi (Valencia) Daniel Parejo (Valencia) Ikechukwu Uche (Villarreal) Luciano Vietto (Villarreal)
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
ZURICH, March 20 FIFA has banned a Ghanaian match official from soccer for life after he took part in match manipulation during a World Cup qualifier, the sport's governing body said on Monday.