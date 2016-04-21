Soccer-Atletico defender Lucas Hernandez arrested
MADRID, Feb 3 Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Thursday 31 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 30 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 24 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 23 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 22 Neymar (Barcelona) 20 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) 17 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Borja Baston (Eibar) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) 16 Lucas (Deportivo Coruna) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) 15 Kevin Gameiro (Sevilla) 13 Youssef El Arabi (Granada CF) Imanol Agirretxe (Real Sociedad) 12 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) Paco Alcacer (Valencia) Cedric Bakambu (Villarreal) 11 Nolito (Celta Vigo) Javi Guerra (Rayo Vallecano) Antonio Sanabria (Sporting Gijon) 10 Charles (Malaga)
MADRID, Feb 3 Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.
MADRID, Feb 3 La Liga has announced it will guarantee the safety of Ukraine international striker Roman Zozulya if he decides to play for Rayo Vallecano, after protests triggered by an erroneous media report that he was a neo-Nazi sympathiser.
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 3 Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 18 13 5 0 38 8 44 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar 18 7 7 4 23 21 28 4 Melbourne City FC 17 7 5 5 27 23 26 5 Perth Glory 17 5 6 6 28 33 21 6 Newcastle Jets 17 5 5