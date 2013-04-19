UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 43 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 31 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 24 Radamel Falcao (Atletico Madrid) 18 Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla) 16 Ruben Castro (Real Betis) 15 Roberto Soldado (Valencia) 14 Piti (Rayo Vallecano) 13 Aduriz (Athletic Bilbao) Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid) Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad) 12 Riki (Deportivo Coruna) 11 Oscar (Real Valladolid) Helder Postiga (Real Zaragoza) Jonas (Valencia) 10 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona) Kike Sola (Osasuna) Jorge Molina (Real Betis) Imanol Agirretxe (Real Sociedad)
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)