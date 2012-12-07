Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 21 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Radamel Falcao (Atletico Madrid) 8 Aduriz (Athletic Bilbao) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla) 7 Tomer Hemed (Real Mallorca) Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid) Oscar (Real Valladolid) Helder Postiga (Real Zaragoza) Roberto Soldado (Valencia) 6 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) Riki (Deportivo Coruna) Leonardo Carrilho Baptistao (Rayo Vallecano) Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad) 5 Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona) David Villa (Barcelona) Obafemi Martins (Levante) Piti (Rayo Vallecano) Joan Verdu (Espanyol) 4 Arda Turan (Atletico Madrid) Pizzi (Deportivo Coruna) Adriano Correia (Barcelona) Youssef El Arabi (Granada CF) Javier Saviola (Malaga) Victor (Real Mallorca) Jorge Molina (Real Betis) Manucho (Real Valladolid)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.