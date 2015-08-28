Soccer-Italy beat Albania in match marred by crowd trouble
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 2 Cedric Bakambu (Villarreal) Roberto Soldado (Villarreal) 1 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) Fabian Orellana (Celta Vigo) Arruabarrena (Eibar) Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) Adrian Gonzalez (Eibar) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) Ruben Rochina (Granada CF) Verza (Levante) Felipe Caicedo (Espanyol) Salva Sevilla (Espanyol) Ruben Castro (Real Betis)
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Italy 2 Albania 0 Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Spain 4 Israel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 5 4 1 0 19 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Italy 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 4 Albania 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 5 Macedonia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 6 Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 1 19 0 1: Fina