UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Monday 10 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 7 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 6 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol) 5 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Raul Garcia (Athletic Club) Pedro Leon (Eibar) Rafinha (Barcelona) Kevin-Prince Boateng (Las Palmas) Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) Duje Cop (Sporting Gijon) Nicola Sansone (Villarreal)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.