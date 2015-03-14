UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
