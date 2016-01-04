Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Monday 15 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 14 Neymar (Barcelona) Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12 Lucas (Deportivo Coruna) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) Imanol Agirretxe (Real Sociedad) 11 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) 9 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Borja Baston (Eibar) Javi Guerra (Rayo Vallecano) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) 8 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) Nolito (Celta Vigo) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Alcacer (Valencia) 7 Charles (Malaga) Kevin Gameiro (Sevilla) 6 Inaki Williams (Athletic Club) Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Antonio Sanabria (Sporting Gijon) Cedric Bakambu (Villarreal) 5 Fabian Orellana (Celta Vigo) Jozabed (Rayo Vallecano) Felipe Caicedo (Espanyol) Daniel Parejo (Valencia)
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.