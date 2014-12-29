* Forward agrees loan until end of 2015-16 season

MADRID Dec 29 Spain forward Fernando Torres has agreed to return to Atletico Madrid on loan from AC Milan until the end of the 2015-16 season, seven and a half years after leaving his boyhood club, the La Liga champions said on Monday.

Torres, 30, has been struggling for goals since joining Chelsea from Liverpool in 2011 and moved to Milan on loan in August.

Chelsea and Milan agreed on Saturday to make the switch permanent, paving the way for Torres to be loaned to Atletico, where he will hope to resurrect his stuttering career under inspirational coach Diego Simeone.

"At last back home. Thanks to all that have made this dream come true," Torres wrote on his Twitter feed shortly after Atletico confirmed the deal under a giant "Torres is back" banner on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).

The deal is subject to Torres passing a medical and will be finalised on Jan. 5 when the Italian transfer window opens, Atletico said.

"In this way, the forward from Fuenlabrada returns to his home where he was trained as a footballer and became one of their big stars," the club added.

A World Cup and double European Championship winner with Spain, Torres joined Atletico at the age of 11.

Known as 'El Nino' (The Kid), he made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old in 2001, when Madrid's second club were in the second division, and was appointed club captain two years later, becoming a huge favourite with the fans.

When he left for Liverpool in July 2007, having scored 91 goals in 244 appearances, he pledged to return and could make his debut against holders Real Madrid in the first leg of a King's Cup last 16 tie on Jan. 7.

As well as a decorated career with Spain, Torres helped Chelsea win the Champions League in 2012 and the Europa League a year later.

For one week in May 2013, Torres and compatriot and Chelsea team mate Juan Mata were holders of the World Cup, European Championship, Champions League and Europa League titles. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)