MADRID Dec 29 Spain forward Fernando Torres has agreed to return to Atletico Madrid on loan from AC Milan until the end of the 2015-16 season, seven and a half years after leaving his boyhood club, the La Liga champions said on Monday.

Torres, 30, has been struggling for goals since joining Chelsea from Liverpool in 2011 and moved to Milan on loan in August.

Chelsea and Milan agreed on Saturday to make the switch permanent, paving the way for Torres to be loaned to Atletico.

The deal is subject to Torres passing a medical and will be finalised on Jan. 5 when the Italian transfer window opens, Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).