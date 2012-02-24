MADRID Feb 24 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque left Chelsea striker Fernando Torres out of the world and European champions' squad for a friendly international against Venezuela in Malaga on Wednesday.

Del Bosque stressed there could still be changes to the squad before this summer's European Championship in Ukraine and Poland but said he wanted to reward players who had been performing well.

"He is a lad we appreciate a great deal and it pains me to leave him out but I wanted to be fair," Del Bosque told a news conference.