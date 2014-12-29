MADRID Dec 29 Factbox on Spain striker Fernando Torres, who has agreed a deal to return to boyhood club Atletico Madrid on loan from AC Milan until the end of the 2015-16 season.

* Born March 20, 1984 in Madrid.

PLAYING CAREER

* A lifelong Atletico Madrid fan, Torres joined club at the age of 11.

* Known as "El Nino" (The Kid), makes first-team debut as a 17-year-old in 2001 with Atletico in the Spanish second division.

* In only his second appearance, produces a virtuoso match-winning performance against Albacete at Atletico's Calderon stadium.

* Made club captain aged 19 and likened to David Beckham for his constant changes of hairstyle, appearances in promotional campaigns and a video with a Spanish pop group.

* Joins Liverpool in July 2007 and scores first goal against Chelsea at Anfield.

* Nets three hat-tricks on the way to amassing 33 goals in first season in England.

* Joins Chelsea in January 2011 for a club record fee of 50 million pounds ($77.8 million) having scored 65 goals in 102 league appearances for Liverpool and 81 in 142 games in all competitions.

* Struggles to recreate same consistency in London, partly due to a series of injuries, but quickly becomes a firm fan favourite.

* In 2011-12, scores against Barcelona in Champions League semi-final at the Nou Camp to help secure a place in the final, where Chelsea beat Bayern Munich after a penalty shootout.

* Opens scoring in the 2013 Europa League final victory against Benfica and ends campaign with goals in seven different competitions, a club record.

* For one week in May 2013 Torres and compatriot Juan Mata are holders of the World Cup, European Championship, Champions League and Europa League titles.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

* Top scorer and player of the tournament when Spain win the European Under-16 Championship in 2001. Repeats the feat when they win the European Under-19 Championship the following year.

* Earns first senior cap for Spain in 3-0 friendly win against Portugal in 2003 at age of 19 and scores first goal in friendly against Italy in 2004.

* Scores winning goal against Germany in Euro 2008 final as Spain win first major silverware in 44 years.

* Helps Spain to first World Cup crown in South Africa in 2010 and is involved in the build-up to Andres Iniesta's winning goal in the final before being forced off injured.

* Scores Spain's third off the bench and sets up Mata for the fourth as the holders crush Italy 4-0 in the Euro 2012 final. Wins golden boot as tournament's joint top scorer with three goals.

* Makes 100th appearance as Spain cruise to a 5-0 friendly win over Saudi Arabia in 2012.

* Included in squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where Spain are dumped out in the group stage following defeats by Netherlands and Chile.

($1 = 0.6431 British Pounds) (Compiled by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)