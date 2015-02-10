MADRID Feb 10 The Spanish and Portuguese professional soccer leagues have filed a legal challenge with the European Commission over FIFA's decision to ban the third-party ownership (TPO) of players.

FIFA president Sepp Blatter announced late last year that soccer's world governing body had agreed to ban TPO, when the transfer rights of players are wholly or partially owned by a footballer or a company instead of a club.

The Spanish and Portuguese leagues (LFP/LPFP), where TPO is widespread, argue that the ban infringes competition rules as well as regulations on free movement of labour and capital.

"The LFP and LPFP trust the Commission will act quickly, starting the relevant disciplinary action against FIFA and reversing the ban on TPO," the leagues said in a joint statement.

FIFA's move to outlaw TPO came after pressure its their European counterpart UEFA, whose president Michel Platini is one of the most outspoken critics of the practice, which is also strongly opposed by World Players' Association FIFPro. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)